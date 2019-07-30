Young woman dies in Beaufort County jet ski crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a jet ski crash that claimed the life of a young woman on the Calibogue Sound Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Cira Eiriz. She was 20 years old.

Officials with Bluffton Township Fire District said Eiriz suffered a severe head injury in the crash.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident happened on the water around 12:45 p.m. Multiple agencies, including the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, responded to the C.C. Haigh Jr. Boat Landing, located between Hilton Head Island and Bluffton.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation.