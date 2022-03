LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Latin X Exchange Club of Charleston is hosting a community distribution event at Exchange Park in Ladson on Sunday.

In partnership with the Charleston Hispanic Association, Bundles of Joy, and the Community Resource Center, the club will distribute food, diapers, clothing, and furniture to those in need.

The event will be held at 9850 U.S. Highway 78 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m