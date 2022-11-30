RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Family, friends, former teammates, and community members came together to say their last goodbyes to Lavel Davis Jr.

Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players shot and killed on November 13th. He was just 20 years old.

The beloved athlete was laid to rest on Wednesday at Bethel AME Church in his hometown of Ridgeville. Hundreds of mourners were in attendance to pay their respects.

A procession of cars stretched for miles. His casket was carried in on a horse-drawn carriage surrounded by his UVA and Woodland High School teammates.

Davis was a 2020 graduate of Woodland High School in Dorchester County, where he played as a wide receiver for the school’s football team.

People from all different parts of Davis’ life stood together as one, while a marching band played, reminding the crowd of his time on the field.

Two of Davis’ UVA teammates, D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were also killed in the shooting.