Law enforcement agencies from Dorchester County teaming up to fight hunger

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coronavirus has left many without a job and a way to pay for essential items such as food and hygiene products. Law Enforcement agencies from across Dorchester County are teaming up to put food on the tables of families in need.

This weekend all five Law Enforcement agencies from Dorchester County will partner for a canned and non perishable food drive at the Community Resource Center in Summerville to help feed those in need in Dorchester County.

Representatives from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Summerville, Harleyville, Ridgeville and St. George Police Departments will join the Community Resource Center. The need for food is being felt across the county as many find themselves laid off or out of a job.

“The last six, eight weeks have been terrible on everybody,” says Dorchester County Sheriff LC Knight. “A lot of families aren’t working, a lot of don’t have the money coming in.”

Sheriff Knight says his goal is to provide food in all of the county’s communities.

“At Summerville for several days, they’ve been to Harleyville, they’ve been to St. George, they’ve been to Ridgeville so all of the neighborhoods in the community can go to those municipalities, towns and get food,” says Sheriff Knight.

Louis Smith serves as the Executive Director of the Community Resource Centers in both Summerville and North Charleston. Since COVID, Smith says those in need of food has exponentially increased, something food banks across the Lowcounty are all facing.

“We have seen people in these lines, these food lines that have never been there before, never even expected to be there but they are there,” says Smith.

Smith says the resource center is not only seeing a need in Summerville and North Charleston but in rural areas of the county as well.

“And we need to get the upper end of the county because there hasn’t been a lot of help up there and they reported back to me that people need the stuff, food,” says Smith.

Smith says the goal of the food drive with the Law Enforcement Agencies is to collect at least two thousand items that can be used to fight hunger across Dorchester County.

“People are hurting and we want to give them canned goods,” says Smith. “We want to give them their hygiene products, we want to give them their non perishables.”

The food drive will take place this Saturday from 11am to 3pm at the Community Resource Center in Summerville.