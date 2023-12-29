CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is getting ready to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024!

“We’re really excited, it’s you know, one of those big nights for us,” said Keith Benjamin, with the Uptown Hospitality Group.

Benjamin owns Uptown Social and Share House, two establishments in Downtown Charleston hosting sold out New Year’s Eve parties.

He said they’re prepared for the big turnout.

“We have our staff in place. We have extra security in place. We work very closely with CPD (Charleston Police Department) and all the preparations that they’re taking to ensure that everybody that’s coming out that night is safe,” Benjamin told News 2.

Law enforcement is making adjustments on their end too. According to Charleston Police, the Mounted Patrol Unit will be on King Street, while night bikes will patrol primarily near parking lots and areas near King Street.

Officers said the department is planning to increase staff throughout the city, with a focus on the Central Business District. They will have a transport van available if needed.

According to police, depending on the size of the crowds, Mary and Ann Streets could be closed this weekend. There will be no passenger loading or unloading on King Street between Spring and Radcliffe Streets.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will also have patrol units spread throughout the area, watching for drunk drivers.

“Drinking and driving is a very large concern. Right now, we’re not where we want to be as far as our fatality count in the state, but we are down over 100 fatalities from last year and the year before, so we don’t want to create an uptick before year end,” said Sgt. Charles Sebban with CCSO.

Sgt. Sebban urged people to take their own precautions such as wearing a seatbelt, having a plan in place, and not driving under the influence.

“If you feel different, you’re gonna drive different. So, just don’t do it. If you think that you’re buzzed or possibly, just don’t take a chance and get an Uber, stay at the house, get a friend to drive you home, what have you,” Sgt. Sebban said.

Charleston Police said all ordinances, including the Late Night Ordinance, will be enforced.