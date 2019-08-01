Police: Suspect apprehended after leading pursuit in a stolen vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD ) – At approximately 2:30 pm this afternoon, officers responded to the area of 4620 Dorchester Rd. in reference to an individual observing a vehicle stolen from his employer.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard stated that just prior to officers arrival, the driver approached the vehicle, got in, and drove away. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle did not stop for officers.

The vehicle was confirmed stolen through the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and a lengthy vehicle pursuit ensued, according to the news release.

The driver of the stolen vehicle struck at least three vehicles during the pursuit, one at N. Rhett and Remount Rd. and one at I-26 in the area of I-526 in North Charleston. The pursuit continued W. on I-26 and entered Berkeley County for a short time.

When the driver of the vehicle re-entered I-26 E at exit 194, a tractor-trailer was struck.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard added that the pursuit continued to exit 197, where he exited the interstate, then re-entered I-26 traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. The driver drove to the area of exit 199, where it was involved in another collision, which disabled the vehicle.

The driver exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. The driver was apprehended a short time later.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina Highway Patrol are assisting in the incident.