MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Some Lowcountry parents are concerned over a man allegedly trying to lure children into his car near the Pitt Street Bridge in Old Village.

The Mount Pleasant Police say this incident happened on Saturday.

Kids were hanging out on Pitt Street and that’s when a grown man allegedly approached them, asking them if they wanted to get in his car and go fishing on Sullivans Island.

When the children were approached, police say the kids texted their parents and the parents showed up, took a picture of the man and filed a police report.

“Police have identified the suspect and are currently investigating,” Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember, Jake Rambo said.

Chasity Dodder has a 12-year-old son who she says fishes at Pitt Street all the time.

She says hearing about incidents like this is terrifying.

“You’ve got to keep your eye on your kids and don’t let them out of your sight because you never know what’s around the corner,” Dodder said.

Rambo is also raising concern, “The fact that it was so brazen that this person would just approach these kids and just try to lure them into their vehicle is scary.”

Right now in South Carolina, child luring isn’t illegal, and some lawmakers are saying that has to change.

Representative Nancy Mace posted on X saying, “Child predators should be thrown in jail in South Carolina.”

Representative Mace co-filed a bill in 2018 to criminalize child-luring, and it didn’t pass.

“100% a wakeup call to our state legislators to revisit that issue. There’s been several different versions of a bill that’s been filed over the past 5 to 6 years,” Rambo said.

Rambo saying, he plans to do his part locally, to outlaw child-luring.

“I know I’m bringing it to our mount pleasant town council at our next meeting to talk about sending a resolution to our state representatives and say hey guys it’s time to act. Enough is enough. I’m going to reach out to friends in other municipalities to try to ramp up that pressure to get something passed,” Rambo said.

There’s a petition going around that has almost 3,000 signatures in just 24 hours, petitioning lawmakers to pass the bill.