Lawsuit: Ex-Citadel staffer drugged, sexually abused cadet

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A lawsuit has accused a former Citadel instructor of entrapping a student at the South Carolina school in “quid pro quo” sexual abuse.​

The State newspaper reports Lt. Col. Kenneth Boes was accused Wednesday in federal court of sexually abusing a cadet over a six-month span. The lawsuit says Boes told the cadet he wouldn’t graduate without Boes’ help.​​

It says Boes touched the cadet inappropriately, watched him shower and drugged him, leaving the cadet to later wake up naked in bed next to a naked Boes.​​

The lawsuit says the Citadel was negligent in protecting the cadet.​​

The newspaper was unable to immediately reach Boes for comment. School spokesman Col. John L. Dorrian says the Citadel took appropriate actions upon learning of the allegations last year.​​

Boes was arrested in 2018 on sexual abuse charges that were later dismissed.