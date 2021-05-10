Only on 2: Lawsuit filed against SC Uber driver caught on camera in racially-fueled rant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Uber and one of it’s drivers are under fire after a number of racial slurs were used against a Charleston woman and her daughter last Friday. The rider and her daughter hope this incident will lead to passenger safety changes company wide for Uber.

Jovene Milligan and her daughter recorded video of them being berated with racial slurs from their Uber driver after their car broke down driving to Charleston.

In several videos sent to News 2, the driver can be heard screaming racial slurs while driving erratically and screaming.

“It got very scary, to the point where I didn’t know whether we’d have to protect ourselves,” says Milligan.

Milligan and her daughter were traveling to Charleston from Atlanta when their car broke down in Aiken, South Carolina. The mother and daughter were forced to call an Uber to finish the trip.

“The driver was erratic, driving recklessly, he was constantly calling us [explicative],” says Milligan.

During videos, the driver can be heard using several racial slurs, yelling at Milligan and her daughter and can be seen with no hands on the wheel for several seconds. Milligan says there were times she didn’t know if they’d survive.

“I was constantly monitoring his GPS to make sure we were still in route even though he wouldn’t let us out,” says Milligan.

Shaken from the event, Milligan says the video highlights a larger problem within Uber – a lack of safety both physical and verbal for passengers. Milligan says her Attorney Sean Wilson has filed a lawsuit against the company and driver in hopes of change.

“I’m not sure how extensive the background checks are but this person is not somebody that should be driving anybody,” says Milligan. “We we’re not treated with any type of respect.”

Milligan’s attorney Wilson says the lawsuit has been filed in California where Uber is headquartered. Wilson believes new safety measures should go beyond stricter background checks.

“Making sure that if something does happen to somebody that they have a panic or emergency button that way hey look we can track it down and get to some help,” says Milligan.

Milligan is seeking justice, hoping for sweeping changes in safety and an apology from the company and driver. Milligan says she was just thankful her and her daughter made it to Charleston safely.

“It was scary, it got very scary,” says Milligan.

Uber says they’re waiting to see the case before responding and are looking into the matter. This is a developing story, of course you can count on us to bring you the latest as we learn more.