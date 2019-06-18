Lays recalls lightly salted barbecue flavored potato chips

You’ll want to take note of this recall alert before opening that next bag of chips.

A recall has been issued for Lay’s lightly salted barbecue flavored potato chips because the product may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

The company said in a statement that flavoring for another kind of chip – which contains milk – was mistakenly inserted into some bags of the lightly salted barbecue variety.

The chips were sold in 7.75 ounce bags in 24 states and have a “guaranteed fresh” date of August 27th, 2019.

If you have them, you should return them to the store for a refund.