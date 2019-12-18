Legislators push back on changes within Charleston County School District

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) moved forward yesterday with proposed changes impacting schools across the county. Today, state legislators are pushing back against the decisions made by the school board at Monday’s meeting.

The district approved sweeping changes including phasing out kindergarten through second grades at Buist academy and turning Memminger into a county-wide magnet school. State Representative Leon Stavrinakis has filed a bill to reverse the decisions made at yesterday’s CCSD meeting.

The changes have some parents, community members and legislators upset with the way these changes are being made. Some feel their concerns are not being heard by the school board.

Stavrinakis and other legislators say they are getting involved in the decisions being made by CCSD because members of the public are asking for help

“We got involved because of public outcry and since being involved, we’ve had a similar experience where you’re allowed to talk but you don’t get answers,” says Stavrinakis.

Stavrinakis says legislative officials have been unable to get questions answered. If the board doesn’t change course on decisions being made, the South Carolina House of Representatives could take action.

Stavrinakis says, “you will see votes in the House of Representatives to put the brakes on what they’re doing and force them to reengage with the public.”

Todd Garret who is a member of the CCSD school board says the board has been looking at making the changes for years and the changes need to happen now.

“We’ve got disparities that are undeniable and this is an effort to try to create more opportunities across, more equitable opportunities across the district.”

Garrett says he knows the legislators have a tough job but he wishes they would let the school board work through the issues.

Stavrinakis says the group of legislators wants the school district to listen to it’s parents, community members and teachers and consider the concerns being presented. Stavrinakis also says the House of Representatives could bring the issue to the floor as early as the second week of January when they will meet for the first time after the holidays.