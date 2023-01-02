NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Millions of Americans are trying to make flights back home after the holidays.

There were fewer delays and cancellations Monday than last week, and earlier News 2 heard from one traveler who says last week’s flight woes don’t have her concerned about making it home tonight.

Ony Lockwood is one of millions of Americans traveling back home after the holidays.

“I’m visiting from Utah,” Lockwood said, “from southern Utah.”

Despite the recent flight delays and cancellations felt by travelers across the country, Lockwood says her flight into the Lowcountry went well.

“This is the first time I’ve flown to Charleston,” she said. “I usually fly into Charlotte or Raleigh, but I decided to try Charleston this time and I had a wonderful trip, it was a great flight. Everything was good.”

Southwest, Lockwood’s favorite airline, was the primary airline experiencing issues over the holidays.

“For years and years and years,” she said, “I’ve flown Southwest; for like 20-plus years.”

Though she didn’t have problems with her recent flight, her children found themselves stuck in the holiday travel frenzy when they flew out of Atlanta last week.

“They flew home Christmas Eve,” Lockwood said. “Right in the middle of the mess, and miracles happen and prayers were answered and they got home about early wee hours of Christmas Day. So, they made it, but they did have to sit in the airport for a few hours.”

Even with the holiday travel horror stories experienced by her children, and millions of others, Lockwood remains optimistic she’ll have a smoot trip back home.

“I feel very calm,” she said, “and I feel confident that I’ll have a wonderful trip. I’m not worried at all.”

According to FlightAware.com, there’s a 5% increase in flight activity nationwide this week compared to last week.