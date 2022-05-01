MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In Sunday’s episode of Let’s Talk with Carolyn Murray, Carolyn speaks with Chief Luther Reynolds of the Charleston Police Department about persevering through cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Chief Reynolds has been the Charleston Police Chief for four years. The husband and father of two was diagnosed with bone cancer in the Fall of 2021, a rare cancer with aggressive chemotherapy treatment.

“It’s brutal, it’s tough, it’s painful,” Chief Reynolds told Carolyn. The two discuss the “devastating” news that his leg needed to be amputated.

Chief Reynolds learned to lean on his faith when his mother was diagnosed with cancer. He credits faith for carrying him through his treatment.

“Love conquers all,” the Chief said while sharing stories of the support received and the lessons learned through this experience.

Listen to Carolyn Murray’s full conversation with Chief Reynolds on Spotify, Apple Music, or online here.