MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In Sunday’s episode of Let’s Talk with Carolyn Murray, Carolyn speaks with Debbie Antonelli about her 24 Hours of Nothing But Net Fundraiser.

ESPN sports analyst Debbie Antonelli is an anti-bullying and physical fitness advocate who recently completed her fourth Nothing But Net Fundraiser.

The Nothing But Net Fundraiser is a 24-hour free-throw marathon held in her driveway to benefit the Special Olympics.

Her son’s down syndrome diagnosis inspired the fundraiser that recently raised nearly $200,000 at the May 14 event.

Listen to Carolyn Murray’s full conversation with Debbie Antonelli on Spotify, Apple Music, or online here.