MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In Sunday’s episode of Let’s Talk with Carolyn Murray, Carolyn speaks with US Senate Candidate Krystle Matthews about her recent phone call with a prison inmate.

Representative Matthews spoke with News 2’s Carolyn Murray hours after that phone call was leaked by Project Veritas, a far-right activist group.

According to Matthews, she received a call from a woman she knew to be a political activist who wanted to introduce her to someone. The woman then connected to line to inmate David Solomon Ballard.

Matthews says that she did not know she was speaking with an inmate.

During the call, Matthews suggested illegal activities such as using “dope” money to fund campaigns and having “secret sleepers” steal opponents’ campaign signs in the middle of the night.

In the recent episode, Matthews addresses encouraging illegal activity and her regrets regarding the call.

