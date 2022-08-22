MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Being diagnosed with a brain tumor devastated Nick Price as a high school soccer player. Seven years later, he wants to repay the community for their support.

On August 3, the cancer survivor become a deputy sheriff with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

In this week’s podcast episode, we talk with Nick Price about his diagnosis, finding his purpose, and giving back to the Charleston community through a career in law enforcement.

To listen to the full conversation with Nick Price, find ‘Let’s Talk with Carolyn Murray’ everywhere you listen to podcasts, including Apple Music and Spotify. You can also click here to listen online.