NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of LGBTQ advocates gathered in front of Northwoods Mall to call for gender neutral bathrooms.

The group told News 2 that the public bathrooms currently are not inclusive for all.

One advocate said their biggest worry is judgement from other people.

The group’s goal is to turn the family restrooms inside the mall into a gender neutral restroom for everyone to use.

Click here to view the petition the group has created for their cause.