Lidl to require face coverings for all customers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lidl announced the strengthening of the store’s mask policy to help protect against COVID-19.

The store is instituting a no exceptions policy regarding protective facial coverings for their customers over the age of 2.

Customers who have personal or medical reasons preventing them from wearing a mask will be allowed to wear a protective face shield in its place while in store.

There will also be a full-service Lidl home delivery option through Shipt as an alternative to shopping in store.

