Life After Incarceration. Now What?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- You are invited to have a conversation with formerly incarcerated members of the community and learn about recidivism and re-entry challenges in Charleston.

This is the 2nd event put on by the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council’s (CJCC) summer event series. The hope is to improve pretrial outcomes, lower recidivism, and address dis-proportionality and disparity in the justice system.

Kristy Danford, the Project Director says nationally, 67 percent of prisoners re-offend so proper reintegration at a local level is crucial.

“If they’re going to get re-arrested they’re going to get re-arrested in the first 6 months and a lot of that has to do with how you stabilize, how you reintegrate, and how you can address the factors that got you into trouble in the first place. So coming out {to the event} is going to be a good sign of how the community and formerly incarcerated can work together to help lower crime, recidivism, and improve safety for us all.” Kristy Danford, Project Director Charleston County CJCC

The Summer Community Event Series is part of CJCC’s ambitious goal of reaching 1,000 community members in 2019 to gather community feedback that will aid in the development of the CJCC’s next strategic plan.

The effort includes three large events over the summer focused on key areas of the local criminal justice system and a series of smaller, community dialogues in the fall. All events are free and open to the public.

Tonight’s event starts at 5 p.m. and will last until 7:30 p.m. at 30 Race Street in Downtown Charleston