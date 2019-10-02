Life at 100: Tips for a long life from “Smiley”

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – This week we’re trying to crack the code on aging and see if there is a trick to living a long, healthy life.

News 2’s Temple Ricke traveled to the Life Care Center of Charleston to meet an Army Veteran who says he thinks he knows the secret.

Born on January 19th, 1920, W.C. “Smiley” Corbin has just 3 and 1/2 months until his 100th birthday.

An impressive milestone, but Smiley tells News 2 he has no plans to celebrate. He says he just wants to let it pass.

Smiley is currently as resident at the Life Care Center of Charleston and is known for sharing stories with the staff. Cherie Adrat, the Activity Director at the center says it’s nearly impossible to tell that Smiley is just shy of 100 years old.

“When I first walked in to his room I had no clue because talking with him is amazing. I went back to my computer to do some work and I looked at his age and it was mind blowing that he’s 99 years old.” Cherie Adrat, Activities Director at the Life Care Center of Charleston

She says a big part of his youthful appearance is due to his upbeat attitude. Smiley says he just tries to love people, regardless of who they are.

In his interview with News 2, Smiley talked about his mom and brothers, his time in Army, his love for his wife Mary, and shared the story of how he got his nickname. He says it originated as a kid, from the owner of an old country store, “I use to go to his store and he’d give me a piece of candy and I’d smile and say just one piece?—And he’d say no and give me another piece. I’d smile and walk out and he started calling me Smiley.”

He told News 2 that he and his wife Mary have been together for 76 years. When asked if he knew the secret to living a long life, his answer revolved around her. “All I said is yes ma’am. She’ll say, do so and so and I say yes ma’am.”

Smiley says he and his wife are both suffering from broken hips, but when they get better, he’d like to take her on a trip.