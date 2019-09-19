Life on the Water: Coastal Expeditions

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – Life in the Lowcountry means life on the water and for one business, it means highlighting the water’s environment and history.

If you see people travelling down Shem Creek on paddle boards and kayaks, they may be using equipment from Coastal Expeditions. The business does rentals and guided tours to showcase all that the water has to offer.

Katie Morrison, the Education Coordinator with Coastal Expeditions, explains she likes to help people explore Charleston from a different perceptive.

“You’re going to see dolphins out there, pelicans out there, and a lot of birding. Once you get further down the creek there is so much history to be offered here in Shem Creek.” Katie Morrison, Coastal Expeditions Education Coordinator

She and other guides hope to highlight Shem Creek’s environment.

“It’s very rewarding in the sense that you’re teaching people new things about this environment that we’re in right now and also just the sport of paddling itself.” Katie Morrison, Coastal Expeditions Education Coordinator

Coastal Expeditions gives daily tours to encourage tourist and locals to experience all that the water has to offer. Morrison says, “We have people coming all the time and like I said, one thing we want to get people to do is to get outdoors.”

If you’re a beginner, no worries. Guides will be by your side to teach you different paddle strokes and skills. To learn more, click here.