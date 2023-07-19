MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Students in the Lowcountry are gearing up for 2023-24 school year and local leaders and organizations are here it help.

WCBD has compiled a list of school supplies giveaways happening in August:

Charleston

First Day Festival

Date: August 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: Gaillard Center and SC Aquarium

Details: The City of Charleston has hosted their back to school First Day Festival since 2003 to celebrate education and support student services.

Goose Creek

New Life Christian Fellowship Back 2 School Bash

Date: August 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: 358 Liberty Hall, Goose Creek

Details: Free School supplies, bookbags, haircuts, shoes, food, and kids activities for grades K-8.

North Charleston

Back 2 School with Shifa Clinic

Date: August 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: 6650 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston

Details: Students will have the opportunity to get health screenings, and grab free fresh produce, hygiene kits, and school supplies. Diabetes screenings, anemia screenings, blood pressure screenings, BMI testing, vision screenings, lung & colon screenings, and respiratory function testing will be available on-site through Shifa Free Clinic.

Neighbors Together Back to School Block Party

Date: August 12 from 11:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m.

Location: 2105 Cosgrove, North Charleston

Details: Neighbors Together will giveaway free school supplies and host a community lunch and resource fair in August.

Pack the Back

Date: August 12 from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Location: 7643 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Details: Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed by the Elizabeth Gambell Foundation and Elite Tax Group. There will be food trucks, free access to jump at Velocity during the event, community resources, vendors, and a DJ on site.

Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc. Back to School Giveaway

Date: August 13 from noon to 4:00 p.m.

Location: 2025 Reynolds Ave, North Charleston

Details: Free backpacks school supplies, boys and girls hair cuts, shoes, clothing, hotdogs, and hamburgers gifted to students by Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc.

Summerville

Summoned By Nature 3rd Annual Back to School Bookbag Drive

Date: August 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location: 108 East 3rd Street, Suite C, Summerville (Editor’s Note: This event is scheduled at Oak Road Brewery)

Details: Students will receive a tote bag filled school supplied by Summoned By Nature.

Kingstree

Clear Backpack Giveaway

Date: August 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: 710 3rd Ave, Kingstree

Details: Clear backpacks will be required for students in Williamsburg County during the 2023-24 school year. Sharon W Staggers will be sponsoring a clear backpack giveaway event with school supplies, music, and food.