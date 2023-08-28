MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Non-profits and law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry will provide Narcan training sessions for Overdose Prevention Day.

Thursday is Overdose Prevention Day, the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose.

According to the Town of Mount Pleasant, Charleston County has seen a “significant increase” in overdose incidents in recent years.

Since 2020, Berkeley County has seen a 51% increase in accidental overdose deaths.

In an effort to reduce overdose incidents and prepare community members in the case of an overdose emergency, law enforcement agencies working to provide Narcan training sessions this week.

Training is scheduled in the following communities:

Folly Beach

Date: August 30 at 8:00 p.m.

Location: Folly Beach City Hall

Details: This community overdose and Narcan training is organized by WakeUp Carolina. Registration is required prior to the event.

Goose Creek

Date: August 31 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Location: Goose Creek Graffiti Park

Details: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the Kennedy Center, and local graffiti artists will spray-paint the Goose Creek Graffiti Park wall with symbols and messages of overdose awareness and distribute Narcan and Deterra pouches.

Georgetown

Date: August 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Beck Recreation Center

Details: Georgetown County officials and Access Favor will distribute Narcan and safety kits Thursday for International Overdose Awareness Day. The event will offer free refreshments, snowcones, and community while honoring overdose victims.

Mount Pleasant

Date: August 31 at 7:00 p.m.

Location: Mount Pleasant Town Hall

Details: The Town of Mount Pleasant, WakeUp Carolina, Charleston County Government, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department will host the fifth annual Light the Way for Hope event to provide Narcan training and honor loved ones lost to overdose.

Charleston

Scheduled training dates:

6:00 p.m. on September 14 at Otranto Road Library

6:00 p.m. on September 21 at Downtown Main Library / Calhoun St.

6:00 p.m. on September 28 at St. Paul’s Hollywood Library

Details: The Charleston Police Department will host Narcan training throughout September.