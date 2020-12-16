Biden introduces Pete Buttigieg as his pick for transportation secretary

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden has formally introduced Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, as his administration’s choice to lead the U.S. Transportation Department.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced their nominee in an event from Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday.

If confirmed, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay person confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet post.

Biden first announced the 38-year-old as his pick for the role on Tuesday.

“This is a moment of tremendous opportunity—to create jobs, meet the climate challenge, and enhance equity for all,” Buttigieg said in a statement after being nominated Tuesday. “I’m honored that the President-elect has asked me to serve our nation as Secretary of Transportation.”

As transportation secretary, Buttigieg would oversee a sprawling federal agency that regulates the nation’s airlines, transit systems and interstate highways. He would be responsible for implementing Biden’s proposed infrastructure and environmental initiatives, including plans to add 500,000 charging stations nationwide for electric vehicles.

He’ll also face decisions regarding Biden’s proposals to immediately mandate mask-wearing on airplanes and public transportation systems to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Buttigieg, who has never held federal office, became a leading figure in national politics when he was among those who challenged Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination this year.

Initially written off as the leader of a relatively small town competing against far more established figures, Buttigieg zeroed in on a message of generational change to finish the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses in a virtual tie with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

When Buttigieg ended his campaign and endorsed Biden in March, Biden offered him high praise, saying the Indiana native reminded him of his late son, Beau.

Biden’s decision to nominate Buttigieg to the transportation post drew praise from LGBTQ rights groups, with one calling it “a new milestone in a decades-long effort” to have LGBTQ representation in the U.S. government.

“Its impact will reverberate well-beyond the department he will lead,” added Annise Parker, president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Institute.

But the nomination has also been opposed by a number of progressive groups and Black leaders, who have criticized his civil rights record.

The South Bend chapter of Black Lives Matter, however, denounced Buttigieg’s pending nomination. The group had made their displeasure of Buttigieg known during his presidential campaign, following the 2019 South Bend shooting of a Black man by a white police officer.

Democratic presidential hopefuls former Vice President Joe Biden (L) and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg speak during a break in the ninth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo and The Nevada Independent at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 19, 2020. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – MARCH 01: Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg announces he is ending his campaign to be the Democratic nominee for president during a speech at the Century Center on March 01, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. Buttigieg was the first openly gay candidate for president. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“We saw Black communities have their houses torn down by his administration,” BLM’s South Bend leader Jorden Giger said in a statement, referring to Buttigieg’s effort to tear down substandard housing. “We saw the machinery of his police turned against Black people.”