Livestream platform offers virtual field trip opportunities outside the classroom

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Online learning has never been more relevant for more students than it has in recent years because of COVID-19.

A platform that delivers educational content from across the world is based right here in Charleston.

“We’ve gone from a nice to have to in some cases to a need to have,” said chief technology officer, Elliott Friedman, who says Streamable Learning is the largest provider of live virtual field trips in the United States.

“The need for virtual learning is, you know, far exceeds the COVID needs,” said Friedman.

Students have had little to no access to zoos and museums through the pandemic, but now the livestreams provide students and teachers with content from all over the world into K-12 classrooms.

“We’ve been really excited to provide this to students both in classrooms and while they’re at home when schools are closed and only virtual learning is possible, so we like to think that we serve as a great supplement to curriculum,” said Friedman.

Student are able to attend field trips where they normally couldn’t or learn more about a specific topic.

“The idea is that, since we’re supplementing existing curriculum is that students who learn about topics in the classroom can then attend a virtual field trip where they get the extra reinforcement on the subject, but they’re also engaged,” said Friedman.

Streamable Learning host over 700 livestreams a year from around the world.