NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Activist group Stand As One hosted the candlelight vigil for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at Waylyn Park in North Charleston.

Lowcountry community members came together Sunday afternoon to remember Nichols, who lost his life after an encounter with Memphis Police last month.

“We really want to show support for the community,” Stand As One vice president Rob Robinson Jr. said. “The people that are actually hurting deep inside because they may be afraid, they may see something. We’re not here to yell at anybody. We’re not here to make anybody feel bad. We just want to show that we value life.”

Robinson says Sunday’s vigil was necessary to remind people how important their lives are.

“There seems to be a lack of value for a life that looks like mine,” Robinson said, “and so we’re letting people that look like us know that, ‘Hey look, your life matters.’”

Community activist Donnimechia Singleton says it was hard for him to watch the video of the fatal incident involving Nichols.

“Personally,” Singleton said, “that did something to me.”

Singleton says he feels uncomfortable himself when he’s around law enforcement.

“Anytime a police officer gets behind me,” he said, “I’m still frightened, and it shouldn’t be that way. That’s a red flag.”

He’s remains optimistic events like this will help mend relationships between neighbors and law enforcement.

“This is a very peaceful setting,” Singleton said, “and I feel like we should always come together and just bring light that violence isn’t the way, especially with our police department.”

As the sun set, candles were lit to honor Nichols. Organizers also took the opportunity to let community members know they will continue to stand up against all forms of injustice.

“We just want you to know that there are people out there that are fighting from right here,” Stand As One president Justin Hunt said. “Right here in North Charleston, right here in Charleston, right here in our local communities.”