NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Racial Justice Network and Carolina for All are going to cities across the Palmetto State trying to “protect your vote” ahead of Election Day.

“We need to really,” Andrea Manigault, president of the Charleston chapter of the Racial Justice Network, said, “really get out and vote because our future depends upon it.”

The two activist groups are encouraging South Carolinians to head to the polls for the midterm elections.

“I know a lot of people don’t vote because they feel like the midterms aren’t as important as the general elections,” Manigault said, “but they are. As a matter of fact, now it’s maybe even more important.”

The organizations say there have been several attempts made to suppress votes, particularly amongst Black and brown communities. Now, they’re trying to prevent that during this election cycle.

“If you run into any issues at the polls here in South Carolina,” Racial Justice Network vice president Charles Glover said, “we ask that you give us a call. If you’ve been denied the right to vote, or they can’t find you on your registration, or they change the precincts or they don’t have you registered at all.”

Lawrence Moore of Carolina for All says he wants voters to beware because voter intimidation tactics come in many forms.

“You can get phone calls,” Moore said, “you can get texts; things of that nature that try to discourage people from experiencing this thing that we are so fortunate to have here in America called a ‘democracy’ and the right to vote.”

Organizers also called on young adults to allow their voice to be heard by getting out and voting.

“If you are 18 years old and older,” Glover said, “I plead to you, get out and vote.”

And some young adults are already stepping up to answer the call.

“I’m volunteering myself to drive people to their polling places,” college student Madita Dieseler said, “so you should be able to vote no matter what’s going on in your life.”

Early voting starts on Monday, October 24th, and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th.