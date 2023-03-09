MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Two-year-old Crew Feltner is a fighter.

He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in May of 2021 when he was seven months old and defeated the cancer with the help of chemotherapy.

Then, the disease relapsed and Crew had to take it down a second time. He beat cancer again with the help of a bone marrow transplant from his father Kevin.

Today, Crew is getting monthly check-ups with his doctor and is in remission.

“Now he’s just a crazy, wild two-year-old,” said Ellie Feltner, Crew’s mother.

His journey is being honored by the Visionary of the Year campaign for the Lowcountry through blood cancer awareness advocate Hope Sullivan, who was nominated to raise money for patients and survivors.

The Visionary of the Year is a 10-week campaign in which candidates compete locally for a national first place honor. The finale is on April 28.

“For every dollar that somebody is donating 78 cents is going back to the mission for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) whether that’s the patient advocacy, the support or the research,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan’s goal is to have the Lowcountry community come out and support people with blood cancer at several events throughout April. A link to donate is here.

Choosing Hope for LLS Fundraising Events

April 12th – LLS Night at the Stingrays game. 20% of ticket sales using this link go towards the campaign. They will also have raffles, auctions, and $250 will be donated for every goal the team scores.

April 14th – Pint Night at Indigo Reef Brewing. $1 of every pint goes towards the campaign and there will be live music.

April 22nd – Bohemian Bull will be hosting an event and 10% of sales will go to the campaign and there will also be raffle and auction items.

The money that Sullivan is hoping to raise will help people like the Feltners who had to fight cancer as a family by quitting their jobs.

“While we were in treatment, a lot of people who donated money helped raise funds for our stay in the hospital. We spent 172 nights in the hospital,” said Ellie Feltner.

More donations means more money for children who have blood cancer, who according to Crew’s mother, only receive four percent of the funding for resources.

“Any amount of money raised is so helpful and important,” said Ellie Feltner. “For the families who are in treatment this is huge.”

“A lot of the focus is on raising awareness,” said Sullivan. “I’m really emphasizing everything that LLS is bringing to the community in helping all of our local people who have leukemia and lymphoma.”

Patient support, research and advocacy are the three areas that the donations will go towards.

“It gives a lot of support to the local community,” said Sullivan.

But, what Ellie really wants the money to go towards is finding a cure for her son. Crew has a lower chance of survival because of being diagnosed at a very young age. His mother says that many of the cancer fighting treatments he underwent can cause secondary cancers.

“A cure could mean that we could live the rest of his life with him, live a full life and be able to experience all the things that kids who don’t have these trials get to experience,” said Ellie. “Instead of feeling like we want to make it to kindergarten, instead making it feel like we want him to make it to having a wife and children one day.”