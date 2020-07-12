Local AME church and MUSC conduct free drive-in COVID-19 testing sites

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There were a few free drive-in testing sites available this weekend for Lowcountry residents.

Greater Macedonia AME Church held a testing site this weekend that was open to the public, not just members or people who attend an AME church.

Several AME churches across the state also held free testing sites.

They were all sponsored by the Seventh Episcopal District of the AME church, which is led by Bishop Samuel L. Green, who is the presiding bishop over the AME church in South Carolina.

Reverend Lawrence Gordon, of Greater Macedonia AME Church, said it was thanks to Bishop Green’s leadership that the testing sites were able to happen in the first place.

“He has been instrumental actually throughout this pandemic, working tirelessly to get people tested and to make sure that we are safe.” Rev. Lawrence Gordon, Pastor, Greater Macedonia AME Church

Bishop Samuel L. Green, 7th Episcopal District of the AME Church

Greater Macedonia AME Church recently moved into a brand new building and Rev. Gordon said that hosting the testing site was only the beginning and the plan for them is to continue giving back to the community in any way possible.

The church was not the only location that was host to a testing site as MUSC held a testing site of their own on the campus of Trident Technical College.

There was a large attendance at Trident Tech as many people were trying to get their test done.

Church officials also said at least 50 cars were in their parking lot an hour before the scheduled start time to begin testing.

Rev. Gordon said he hopes the large attendance shows people that it’s time to start taking the virus seriously.

“We need to take this serious. We need to follow the instructions of the health officials. Wear our masks, wear our gloves, when necessary, and practice social distancing because it doesn’t seem as if it’s going away anytime soon.” Rev. Lawrence Gordon, Pastor, Greater Macedonia AME Church

Rev. Gordon says the church wants to have more days of testing sites, but he’s says it’s still up for discussion.