Local American Legion Post asking for community’s help to reopen building

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – American Legion Post 179 has served local veterans since 1987, and now, members of Post 179 are asking for the community’s help in raising funds to finish renovations and have a place to call their own once again.

“We wanted to be in a year ago,” Post 179 recruiter Steve Waters said. “This April will be two years. It’s been a long time.”

Members of Post 179 are eager to get back in their building, but have a hefty obstacle in their way.

“We got this new building and now we’re lacking funds because due to COVID,” Waters said. “All the price increases and everything else, we actually ran out of money.”

They’ve renovated most of the building, but now are asking for a quarter of a million dollars to finish the rest.

“The $250,000 will help us go ahead and finish out the electrical,” John Coy, commander of Post 179, said. “The plumbing, the handicap spaces, HVAC. A lot of things.”

Post 179 recently set up a GoFundMe page asking for the community’s help.

“Everything that you contribute is tax-deductible,” Coy said. “So, hopefully we’ll get a lot of people knowing that. They can go ahead and start distributing and contributing.”

They say it has been a tough two years trying to get their building up to code.

“Some of the things that the county has wanted us to do is really ridiculous,” Coy said.

Members say it’ll all be worth it once the doors are finally back open.

“This is our spot,” Waters said. “This is where we hang out. This is where we have our camaraderie, this is where we have our meetings. This is where we talk about doing the things around the community, for the community.”

Anyone interested in donating to the American Legion Post 179’s GoFundMe can click here.