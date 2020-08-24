Local artist paints tribute for Bill Hall, speaks about Hall’s impact on the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tributes have been popping in different areas across the Lowcountry in honor of Halls Chophouse founder Bill Hall.

Hall passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at age 73.

His memory lives on with many for the rest of their lives including Davidson Fong, an artist who gives some credit to Hall for the jumpstart of his art career.

“Mr. Hall actually bought my very first painting…It was way overpriced. I wouldn’t even sell it for that much today being a better artist than I was back then but I told him my price, he went for it, he bought it and he loved it,” said Fong on the purchase of his first painting by Bill Hall.

Fong’s first painting is hanging at Rita’s Seaside Grille in Folly Beach, which is where Fong worked under Hall for four years.

Fong is now giving his art to him in a different way.

He has painted a tribute to Hall on the Folly Graffiti Boat. The tribute includes the words “Service and Kindness Before Self” with a tugboat heading towards the Ravenel Bridge with the name “Bill Hall” painted on the end.

Davidson Fong with the Folly Boat painting for Bill Hall

Courtesy: Halls Chophouse

Fong says it was more than just a painting. The art is a symbol to illustrate the kind of man Bill Hall was during his life.

“A tugboat goes throughout its lifetime helping other boats get to its destination and Mr. Hall was a tugboat for a lot of people,” said Fong as he began to describe some of the symbols that could be found in his painting.

He elaborated that he had the tugboat heading towards the Ravenel Bridge to show that no matter what Hall’s home would always be in Charleston.

The words “Service and Kindness Before Self” was, according to Fong, exactly the way Hall lived his life.

He wants to continue adding onto Hall’s legacy to help better himself and make an impact on others.

“As I go about my career, always striving for better, always striving to perfect my craft, but, while I’m doing that, still keeping it in mind that people come first. That’s how I want to promote his legacy. That’s how I want to continue his legacy.” Davidson Fong, Artist

