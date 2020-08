CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local artist has painted a tribute to Halls Chophouse founder Bill Hall.

Hall passed away unexpectedly on August 19 at age 73.

The artist, Davidson Fong, painted a tribute for Hall on the Folly boat.

The painting had the message “Service and Kindness Before Self” painted in front of the Ravenel Bridge.

The art took 15 hours for Fong to complete.

Halls Chophouse said they are in awe of the talent and dedication it took him to create the tribute.

