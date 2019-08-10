Local back to school bashes hand out backpacks to several students as the school year approaches

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With just a little over a week left until school starts, various organizations are helping students get ready for their first day of school with the 2nd annual Community Back to School Bash.

One thousand book bags filled with school supplies were given out.

Organizers said that each backpack was handed out with a deeper meaning in mind.

Doctors also want to remind parents to be mindful of weekends during the school year by keeping a schedule on their weekends that will help their child stay awake and perform their best on Monday.