Local bike experts share safety tips as sales increase during pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have noticed more bikes in your neighborhood than usual and it’s not an accident.

Katie Zimmerman, Executive Director of Charleston Moves, says that purchasing bikes is a trend that stores are seeing, not just in the Lowcountry, but through out the nation.

This is no different at Area 51 Bicycle Shop in North Charleston where owner Chris Ash has notuced a difference in sales.

“It’s definitely an improvement from last year. Everyone is tired of being self-quarantined, so I don’t know if they want to run or walk, but they definitely want to ride.” Cgris Ash, Owner, Area 51 Bicycle

Chris says that he is doing his best to keep his customers safe during the pandemic.

“Once we start to hit a peak of three to four people, we try to ask them to stay inside. If they’re trying to drop something off or if it’s something minor we’ll say, go to the car… we’ll come get you. We are taping off lines in the shop to segregate people,” said Ash about the precautions his shop has taken.

With more people riding bikes in the roads, it’s important to remember proper safety precautions.

“Make sure that you are following traffic signals, stopping at stop signs, signaling with your hands. State law designates you need to signal with your hands unless you can’t.” Katie Zimmerman, Executive Director, Charleston Moves

Chris Ash added that cyclists should also wear helmets as they ride because it’ll lessen their chances of serious injury.

Precautions have also been added because of COVID-19 such as having some type of face mask available in case you come across a crowd while you’re riding.

Click here to find more information from Charleston Moves on how to stay safe on your bike.