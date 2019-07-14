Local business owner charged with fraud, could face five years probation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New details have been released on a story News 2 investigators have been following since 2017.

The owner of a local boutique could be looking at up to five years probation unless she pays back her victims.

Local business owner Nicole Soriano stood in court as she faced multiple charges of fraud.

Speaking out against her were a number of victims who had invested their funds and their trust in her.

In 2017, Soriano managed the Looking for Local boutique and allowed rental space to other local vendors in Citadel Mall to sell their items.

After selling their products, Soriano was expected to pay them back, but she never did.

On July 11, she was charged with fraud.

Total restitution for her crimes is over $34,000, which is an upsetting realization for many local business owners.

“She’s a historic liar and she has done it time, and time and time again… and so I hope and pray she pays everyone back the money that she owes, but if I’m being realistic, she’ll be in front of a judge soon.” Krystal Vargha, Fraud Victim

Soriano was given a negotiated plea in which she must pay back the restitution, in order to receive successful probation.