MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – One local business says they’ve been scammed out of nearly $700 while selling their products on Amazon Marketplace. Now, they’re asking for Amazon’s help to recover their losses, but they’re not having any luck.

Dave Alexander created Bushy Box planters and uses Amazon Marketplace to sell his product, but a recent transaction through the e-commerce platform has Alexander out of his products and his money.

“This lady ordered $680 worth of Bushy Boxes,” he said. “And after they were delivered, she sent a message saying cancel.”

The customer cancelled the order, claiming the products were never delivered, however, Alexander got a notification saying different.

“The packages arrived,” he said. “We had the FedEx tracking numbers and she called Amazon and she said that they didn’t get the planters.”

Amazon refunded the buyer their money, but the products haven’t been returned to Alexander. He appealed the case, but says Amazon only communicated with him through automated responses.

“I haven’t even been able to talk to a real person through email or phone or chat or anything,” Alexander said. “No real human about this. They just gave the customer their money back and shut down our case.”

Alexander recently went to a trade show in Orlando and stopped pass the buyers house on his way. In their backyard, he spotted his products.

“It was such obvious fraud just by everything about it,” he said. “It wasn’t event questionable whether the product was there.”

Alexander realizes he may take a loss this time, but wants Amazon to take more action, so it doesn’t happen to business owners moving forward.

“It would be much appreciated if Amazon would treat their partners who work very hard like human beings,” he said. “That’s it.”