Local charter school and restaurant plan to give lunches to healthcare workers

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Montessori Charter School and Coastal Crust are partnering up to give back to local healthcare workers.

They’re working to donate lunches for MUSC healthcare workers.

East Cooper Montessori Charter School parents and owners of Coastal Crust have offered to provide lunch boxes to healthcare workers at MUSC Health Primary Care located at the Citadel Mall.

“We have many East Cooper Montessori Charter School families in the healthcare industry. It is our hope to pay tribute to the fact that they are risking their own health for the well-being of us all. East Cooper Montessori Charter School

Their goal is to provide weekly lunch to the approximate 60 healthcare workers at that location throughout April and May.

Anyone can purchase the lunch online and Coastal Crush will safely package and deliver the food for the select healthcare workers.

If you would like to order a lunch for a healthcare worker, click here.