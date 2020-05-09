Local cleaning business continues to give free disinfectant

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local business continues to give back to the community.

Valet Dry Carpet Cleaning will give away free surface cleaning disinfectant on Saturday, May 9 in the parking lot of the Charleston Pruitt Health Hospice and Home office in Ladson on 139 Gateway Drive from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

People will come with their own container and they were filled on site with the disinfectant as well as the appropriate legal label that was placed on the bottle.

They ask for everyone to remain in their cars while they were waiting to be served.