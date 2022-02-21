Local community group helping some Lowcountry neighbors sign up for rental assistance

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Community Resource Center is beginning its weeklong campaign to sign people up for rental assistance through the SC Stay Plus program.

Neighbors in Colleton and Dorchester County can come to the CRC location in Summerville to apply from Monday February 21 through Friday February 25.

The SC Stay Plus program launched in 2021 for those in need of housing assistance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One year of rental aid is available dating back to March 2020 and three months of aid is being offered to cover moving costs for people who were displaces by the pandemic.

While the CRC is helping people in Dorchester and Colleton counties, neighbors in Charleston and Berkeley counties have an option to get help as well.

The Community Resource Center in Summerville is located at 116 West North Second Street.