Local doctor answers your questions about COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On social media, we asked you to submit questions you have about the COVID-19 vaccine. We got a few responses and took them straight to an expert, Dr. Danielle Scheurer, a member of the executive leadership team at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

The first question we asked: Is the recommendation for fully vaccinated people to continue to wear masks? Dr. Scheurer responded citing CDC recommendations.

“For fully vaccinated folks, if they are in proximity to other fully vaccinated people, that mask-wearing is not necessarily and in small groups even in indoor settings, they are allowing for fully vaccinated folks to not wear masks around people that are not vaccinated as long as they’re low risk,” she said.

She also noted that while local mask ordinances are still in place, it is important to continue following those mandates.

Another question we brought to Dr. Scheurer: How effective are COVID-19 vaccines against variants of the virus?

she said that several vaccine companies and medical researchers are working to conduct research to find out a better answer to that question, but that she believes the vaccines are not quite as effective against the South African variant, and others.

“Even is the vaccine doesn’t work quite as well on the variants, it’s still better than not being vaccinated,” said Dr. Scheurer.

Lastly, we asked if it is safe to mix and match doses of the vaccine. For example, if you receive the Pfizer vaccine for the first dose, can you then get a moderna vaccine for your second shot? Dr. Scheurer says it technically is safe to do this.

“The rationale behind that is because the mechanism of action is identical between the two and so it’s really just a brand name difference,” she said. “So they work exactly the same, their efficacy and side effect profile are almost exactly the same.”

However, the CDC says it is best to get two doses of the same brand of the vaccine and that mixing and matching should only be used in exceptional situations.