Local doctor shares recommendations for summer travel plans on “National Plan for Vacation Day”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today is National Plan for Vacation Day, but before you make those summer plans, local healthcare professionals provided some recommendations before you plan that summer getaway.

As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be distributed throughout the country, Dr. Kenneth Perry, Emergency Medicine Specialist at Trident Health, says certain liberties could be possible.

“We certainly know that as our vaccine rates go up and as our population gets vaccinated, and we’re even able to fight this vaccine on our own, we’re going to have more freedoms,” he said.

Despite all vaccination efforts, healthcare leaders are still cautious of what is to come in the future and what will be possible to do in a safe way.

“We don’t know where we’re going to be in a few months, so there has to be some ability for you to change those plans, certainly not forgo them, but we have to know that this is going to be a different world even going through the summer,” said Dr. Perry on his recommendation about summer travel plans.

As a tourist destination, Charleston has locations, like Patriots Point, that are making changes to keep visitors safe during the pandemic.

They’ve cut the number of visitors in their facility in half, 750 instead of 1,500, require masks, and have closed several exhibits where social distancing would not be possible.

Despite the changes, Dr. Perry believes it is not the time to put your guard down.

“Just like everything else that we’ve been doing, it’s who else you will be in contact with, so if I’m going in a group with my wife and my three kids and we go somewhere else, I might be the one that’s safe but we just don’t know who else in that group and what groups we’re going to interact with that might be at higher risk,” said Dr. Perry.

Dr. Perry added that the hospital is seeing more people having issues with their mental health during the pandemic, so he recommends taking an opportunity for you and your family to safely enjoy each other’s company.