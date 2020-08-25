Local doctor talks about virtual appointments for senior citizens

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things throughout the community.

One of those things is how people go to their doctors appointment.

Trident Medical Center is among many other hospitals in the Lowcountry that have decided to hold virtual/telehealth appointments for their patients.

It was a way to allow for patients, especially those who are in the group of people who are more vulnerable to COVID-19, to stay away from the hospital unless it was necessary.

One of the groups of people who tend to be more vulnerable against COVID-19 are senior citizens.

With numbers going down, Dr. Karen Girsch with Trident Medical Center says the hospital provides an option for either virtual or in-person appointments.

Dr. Girsch says the hospital will reach out to the seniors before their appointment to make sure they understand how to access their telehealth appointment.

She says the process is relatively easy.

“The nurses will call the family and the patients saying this is an option, we’re going to walk you through the steps, are you interested? During the worrying part of the pandemic…in March and April, we had so many people who grasped a hold on that and said yes. On the day of the visit, the nurses will call the family members and ask certain questions,” said Dr. Girsch about how they get a patient started on their virtual appointments.

The nurse will ask certain questions such as: have you noticed any changes to your health since your last appointment and is there anything that is concerning them before they speak to the doctor?

Once the questions are asked and presented to the doctor, the appointment will begin.

When asked about what the hospital has done for senior citizens who do not have access to the internet or a computer, Dr. Girsch said that the hospital will call the patient via the telephone, but she says that often times the community will come together and help the patient get connected virtually for their appointment.

“We call the family and say ‘Do you have a smartphone?’ ‘Do you have a computer?’ If they don’t, often times, a neighbor, or a kid, or a grandkid would come to their house and help them and so you can really see the community pulling together to help out [someone] who couldn’t get to their visit.” Dr. Karen Girsch, Trident Medical Center

Dr. Girsch said that she serves patients beyond the Lowcountry, including as far as Myrtle Beach and in parts of North Carolina, and has seen that many of her out-of-town patients love the telehealth appointments because it lessens the amount they have to travel.

This revelation has led to Dr. Girsch believing that telehealth could be here to stay beyond the pandemic.