Local female basketball teams brings a spotlight to women’s sports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The world celebrated International Women’s Day, but South Carolina had a few sports teams that held celebrations of their own.

The North Charleston and Goose Creek High School girl’s basketball teams won state championships.

For Goose Creek, it’s their third championship in the last four years.

At the college level, the University of South Carolina Women’s basketball team won their fifth SEC championship.

For the Gamecocks, the road to their success has been incredible.

“When I first joined the school in 2015, I never imagined that they would continue to be so prosperous, from winning the SEC Championship… to winning the National Championship in 2017 all because they work hard every single day and it’s super motivating to see the team continue to grow every year.” Sasha Graddick, USC Graduate

Each of these teams’ success has brought female athletes to the spotlight.

However, it seems that this spotlight will not last very long for these athletes.

Sasha Graddick, a USC graduate and Video Production Intern for the Charleston Riverdogs, believes that the reason for this is that there’s still a stigma that some people place on female athletes.

“[There] are people that think female athletes aren’t as strong as men or they are more emotional, so…they want the easy way out when, in reality, female athletes are strong both emotionally and physically and they work hard, if not harder than their male counterparts.” Sasha Graddick, USC Graduate

The amount of attention, or lack thereof, that the media gives to female athletes is key in building up the popularity of female sports.

“…Give more representation by showing their games, doing more interviews, going out and talking to the athletes one-on-one. The same thing they do for the male athletes, I feel like women’s sports are just as entertaining, if not more entertaining.” Sasha Graddick, USC Graduate

Although the high school season is over, the Gamecocks next challenge will be to win another National Championship in the 2020 NCAA Tournament which begins Friday, March 20.