Local food bank dishes out its two millionth meal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — We are in the midst of the holiday season, which is also the giving season, but for the Lowcountry Food Bank, giving occurs year-round, and today they reached a remarkable milestone.

“To think that we’re here celebrating a milestone at the Lowcountry Food Bank,” philanthropist Anita Zucker said. “Serving the two millionth meal. It’s great.”

That’s right, two million meals have been produced at the Lowcountry Food Bank since 2010.

“Those meals are going out to those that need the meals,” Lowcountry Food Bank’s CEO Nick Osborne said. “So that’s children, seniors and veterans. Those are the people that we’re serving with the meals.”

The food bank says each meal has been carefully crafted for optimal nutritional value.

“Those meals that we prepare are designed specially for ensuring that they’re nutritious in their content,” Osborne said. “That they visually look appealing and they’re meals that they want to eat. We have an executive chef that helps with all that design. We have nutritionist on staff as well.”

Osborne says this milestone wouldn’t be possible without the food bank’s incredible staff.

“A really strong and committed team of volunteers who work in our kitchen every single day to produce all of those meals,” he said. “They then need to go out and that then needs our drivers and everyone else to be a part of that.” The food bank believes that greater access to nutritious food can help break the cycle of hunger and alleviate food insecurity here in the Lowcountry.