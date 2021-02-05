Local gun store owner struggles to keep up with rising demand

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Customers are crowding gun shops in high demand of supplies and ammo. Local gun store owners like Barney Limehouse is trying his best to keep customers happy but doesn’t have all of what he needs.

“The guns, we can’t get enough guns or bullets. Right now, by the time the bullets come in, they are going right back out.”

Barney has been running his business for more than 50 years, but says this year was a huge change in demand for product. He says he falls short of supplies which leaves him to limit the amount of ammo he can give to his customers.

“We had three cases going and they went out in the same day, but I spread them out so everyone can get a chance to get at least two boxes, but they don’t last but a few days anyway,” Limehouse says.

He says the community has known him for so long that he tries to treat his customers like family to help them out with anything they need.

“You can’t be in a business for 57 years and not treat people right and I always treat them like my family.”

He says that he has had so many sales with barely any guns on the shelves, but Limehouse still stayed open for people who needed help.

“As long as we can get the merchandise, we will be open. Last week or the week before last, we did not have the merchandise, but we still stayed open,” he says.

Gun sales typically spike before and after presidential elections, but consumer experts say this is a more significant rise in demand than expected.