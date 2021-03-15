Local health expert talks about the importance of sleep on National Napping Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’ve all experienced a moment during the day when all we wanted to do was take a nap.

Today on National Napping Day, News 2 reached out to a local health expert to find out the benefits of taking a nap.

Taking a nap is a step that can help prevent sleep deprivation.

“It has a lot to do with hormones…you still want to go to sleep so you just have to see how you can power through if you can even close your eyes just for a few minutes and get to that point where your body shuts down and your brain shuts down, you’re going to notice that you’re going to be able to go along for a lot longer,” said Dr. Kenneth Perry, who works in Emergency Medicine at Trident Health.

Sleep deprivation is a condition when not getting enough sleep leads to a constant feeling of exhaustion.

Dr. Perry talked about other ways that a lack of sleep can make an impact on your health.

“This is a very high connection between sleep deprivation, sleep apnea, and high blood pressure which actually then connects to coronary artery disease, so this is a very specific connection heart health,” he said.

However, a lack of sleep can affect more than just your physical health.

It can also lead to more stress and impact the health of people with diagnosed mental health conditions.

“For patients who have underlying diagnosis such as bipolar depression…Schizophrenia or other mental health issues, we know that sometimes amazing hours of sleep are kind of required for the brain to kind of get back to a normal baseline.” Dr. Kenneth Perry

Dr. Perry said that studies show naps should last no longer than 15 minutes. If a nap lasts too long, instead of recharging your energy, it could lead to even more fatigue.