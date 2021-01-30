Local high school teachers show support for virtual students

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Teachers and staff at North Charleston High School spent time showing support for their virtual students on Saturday morning. They called it the neighborhood walk.

It’s a way for school staff to check-in on the students to see how they’re doing and what they may need both academically and personally.

10-15 teachers and administrators from the high school visited around 100 students during the neighborhood walk which was about four hours long.

The teachers will work with these students to get them caught up on assignments if need be​.

One school leader says being an educator is more than just tests and assignments.

“You don’t just think about the tests that they’re taking or the homework assignments they’re taking, you think about them as a person and their families. And you know there’s things that are going on that are difficult to be a part of,” said Tony Voyer, an assistant principal at North Charleston High School. “It’s part of being an educator a true educator. You care way beyond the educational side of things.

This act of kindness comes after the principal of the school, Henry Darby was nationally recognized for his dedication to the students.