Local hospitals and The Blood Connection team up for blood drive

The Blood Connection

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple local hospitals are teaming up with the Blood Connection to host a blood drive this week.

The hospitals involved are Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center.

COVID-19 antibody testing is included with each complete blood donation.

The blood drive will take place on Thursday, August 13 inside the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm.

Click here to make an appointment for the blood drive.

