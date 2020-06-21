Local hospitals share pics of newborn babies on Father’s Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today is Father’s Day and a couple of local hospitals are sharing some fathers who are getting a new addition to the family.

Devin and Patty Byrd welcomed their baby girl Winnie at East Cooper Medical Center on Thursday, June 18 at around 10:59 pm.

She weighed 7.5 pounds and measured 20.5 inches long at birth.

Her parents said, “What a treat to bring our new baby girl home on Fathers Day!”

Courtesy: East Cooper Medical Center

Summerville Medical Center shared photos of their first Father’s Day weekend baby.

Marcus and Eva celebrated the birth of their baby Eli Locklear on Saturday, June 20, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and wearing Summerville Medical Center’s special Father’s Day onesie.

This US Air Force couple has been married for almost four years and are excited to bring Eli home to meet their two dogs.