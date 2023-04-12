CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lowcountry law enforcement officials and gun safety advocates are concerned about a growing trend that many firearms used to commit violent crimes are being traced back to gun thefts from unlocked cars.

“The majority of these stolen guns are being stolen out of cars. Home break-ins as well,” said State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel.

Those words are an affirmation of what Lowcountry police departments know as well.

“It should not be the norm. We do have a problem with firearms being stolen from unsecured vehicles,” said Charleston Police Department (CPD) Deputy Chief Dustin Thompson.

In 2023, according to CPD there have been 48 firearms stolen from vehicles in the City of Charleston. 32 of those were from unsecured cars. However, Deputy Chief Thompson sees progress.

“Thank you to our community,” said Deputy Chief Thompson. “From last year to this year we are down from 95 percent of firearms stolen being from unsecured vehicles to 66 percent. We still have a long way to go.”

Butch Kennedy, the Founder and CEO of the Palmetto Hope Network sees positive movement too.

“I am optimistic about where we are at right now,” said Kennedy. “We have to work on how we can get the community’s buy-in to reduce (the number of guns on our streets).”

The issue has shown up twice in the past week across the Lowcountry. On April 7, a stolen gun was used in a shooting on the Isle of Palms that injured five people.

On April 12, a man was charged after waving a firearm at employees of a West Ashley pizza shop. That gun was stolen from a car in Goose Creek in November.

Police say that they are working to track down criminals who are looking to steal guns with proper lighting, security cameras and surveillance across the city.

“Our analyst group consists of people looking at data, looking at crime trends and also monitoring our city camera system,” said Deputy Chief Thompson.

But, law enforcement say that they cannot fix the issue alone.

“We’ve been talking about it for at least four or five years now openly,” said Deputy Chief Thompson. “We want people reminding their neighbors and themselves about it.”

There are other solutions as well as raising awareness for locking up firearms safely.

“We need to invest in our community. That’s our biggest problem is that we don’t invest enough in our community and I mean the marginalized community,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy’s organization has hosted multiple anti-gun violence forums in the past months. He says that everyone’s voice matters in the conversation to find solutions to gun violence.

“We want to teach (our youth) how to resolve conflict so it doesn’t end up like what happened at the Isle of Palms,” said Kennedy. “We want to see if we can work with the school board to implement that at an earlier age and have that implemented throughout throughout Kindergarten through 12th grade.”

Support for conflict resolution classes, a Lock It Up Campaign, more access to mental health resources and bond reform for violent offenders are some of the solutions the group has come up with.

Kennedy’s call to action for the Lowcountry is to take away any personal biases and listen to others.

“When we have gun violence in our community we need to listen to people who have been in the position before,” said Kennedy “Who knows better about the problems that we have in our community than someone whose been in that situation?”